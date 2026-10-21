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Allen County Council approves fire district plan

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 21, 2026 at 2:34 PM EDT
The Aboite Township Fire Department will be one of many absorbed into the newly-formed Allen County Fire District.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
The Aboite Township Fire Department will be one of many absorbed into the newly-formed Allen County Fire District.

The Allen County Council approved the budget for the planned county-wide fire and EMS district.

The $48.9 million budget needs full approval from the state because it is outside the maximum levy. If that decision does not go Allen County’s way, then there is about $43 million that is unfunded.

The county-wide fire and EMS district is slated to be operational in January.

It was created to address long response times and provide a more robust emergency response system by absorbing the old township and smaller volunteer fire departments.

The Allen County Commissioners have already passed an ordinance creating the unified district and a chief has been hired.

The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance still needs to approve the additional tax levy.
Tags
Public Safety Allen County Fire and EMS Protection DistrictAllen County Councilfire districts
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green