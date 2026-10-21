Allen County Council approves fire district plan

The Allen County Council approved the budget for the planned county-wide fire and EMS district.

The $48.9 million budget needs full approval from the state because it is outside the maximum levy. If that decision does not go Allen County’s way, then there is about $43 million that is unfunded.

The county-wide fire and EMS district is slated to be operational in January.

It was created to address long response times and provide a more robust emergency response system by absorbing the old township and smaller volunteer fire departments.

The Allen County Commissioners have already passed an ordinance creating the unified district and a chief has been hired.

The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance still needs to approve the additional tax levy.