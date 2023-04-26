© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Embassy Theatre announces plans to acquire Fort Wayne's Middle Waves Festival

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
MW_Logos_2022-01.jpg

The Embassy Theatre is acquiring the Middle Waves Festival.

In anticipation of that union, the Embassy will host Ripple: A Middle Waves Event at Parkview Field on June 24.

That event will feature a mix of national and local bands on two stages at the ball field, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. that day.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Embassy officials say the 95-year-old arts and cultural non-profit has the resources and expertise to help the event thrive, and provides another opportunity to reach more people in the community in a meaningful way.

However, legal acquisition of the Middle Waves Festival won’t be completed until at least early this summer, and The Embassy tentatively plans to host the next two-day Middle Waves Festival in June of next year.

The festival debuted in 2016, and in 2019 took a year off due to a decline in attendance. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in its cancellation, with Cold War Kids and Big Boi set to headline.

It returned last year with Young the Giant and Big Boi.

The lineup for Ripple: A Middle Waves Event

  • Headliner: Soccer Mommy (indie rock)
  • Vundabar (indie rock)
  • DuPont Brass (eclectic soul: mixture of jazz, hip-hop and R&B)
  • The Namby Pamby (local indie rock/dream pop)
  • Mic Strong (local hip-hop & rap)
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
