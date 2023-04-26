Embassy Theatre announces plans to acquire Fort Wayne's Middle Waves Festival

The Embassy Theatre is acquiring the Middle Waves Festival.

In anticipation of that union, the Embassy will host Ripple: A Middle Waves Event at Parkview Field on June 24.

That event will feature a mix of national and local bands on two stages at the ball field, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. that day.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Embassy officials say the 95-year-old arts and cultural non-profit has the resources and expertise to help the event thrive, and provides another opportunity to reach more people in the community in a meaningful way.

However, legal acquisition of the Middle Waves Festival won’t be completed until at least early this summer, and The Embassy tentatively plans to host the next two-day Middle Waves Festival in June of next year.

The festival debuted in 2016, and in 2019 took a year off due to a decline in attendance. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in its cancellation, with Cold War Kids and Big Boi set to headline.

It returned last year with Young the Giant and Big Boi.

The lineup for Ripple: A Middle Waves Event

