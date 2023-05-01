Embassy Theatre, Philharmonic part ways

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is leaving the Embassy theater for its coming season.

The orchestra will be heading north to the Auer Performance Hall at Purdue Fort Wayne for mainstage performances in the 2023-2024 season.

The Philharmonic announced the move via email today. Purdue Fort Wayne has been a long-time partner of the orchestra and, according to management, the move will “maintain high quality performances without raising ticket and subscription costs.”

A representative for the Embassy said they were “disappointed” at the Philharmonic’s decision to leave the venue, but understand the need to do what’s best for the organization and hope to partner again in the future.

The statement also said the Philharmonic made the decision after only one round of negotiation.

The move opens up the Embassy’s Friday and Saturday stage days for other content.