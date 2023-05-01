© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBOI is experiencing a weakened signal strength throughout parts of the 89.1 listening area. Streaming services are unaffected.
Arts & Culture

Embassy Theatre, Philharmonic part ways

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published May 1, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT
314567146_10160297850034437_3461104238025597083_n.jpg
Photo provided
/

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is leaving the Embassy theater for its coming season.

The orchestra will be heading north to the Auer Performance Hall at Purdue Fort Wayne for mainstage performances in the 2023-2024 season.

The Philharmonic announced the move via email today. Purdue Fort Wayne has been a long-time partner of the orchestra and, according to management, the move will “maintain high quality performances without raising ticket and subscription costs.”

A representative for the Embassy said they were “disappointed” at the Philharmonic’s decision to leave the venue, but understand the need to do what’s best for the organization and hope to partner again in the future.

The statement also said the Philharmonic made the decision after only one round of negotiation.

The move opens up the Embassy’s Friday and Saturday stage days for other content.

Tags
Arts & Culture local newsEmbassy Theatre
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott