Maumee Mary & Joseph Comedy Festival returns following COVID hiatus

The Maumee Mary & Joseph Comedy Festival made its return to Fort Wayne this week after it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival came back this year with four days of comedic programming around downtown.

On Saturday, participants in the .5 Silly Walk showed off their silliest walk to judges on the Wells Street bridge and competed for prizes. Crissy, in her pink inflatable flamingo costume, took home the golden hangar for best costume and the golden crutches for best silly walk were awarded to father-daughter pair Andrew and Isabella.

Co-chair of the festival Anthony Racic handed out the prizes.

The festival included several family-friendly events, including a Kids Comedy Showcase. Children were invited to take the stage to perform at least one of their own original jokes. Brothers Zeke and Rowan both participated in the stand-up set, both to great approval from the crowd and judges alike.