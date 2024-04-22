Maumee Mary & Joseph Comedy Festival returns following COVID hiatus

© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published April 22, 2024 at 3:41 PM EDT
Participants in the .5K Silly Walk, based off of a Monty Python sketch, did a lap around Promenade Park and showed off their best "silly walk" to the judges on the Wells Street Bridge on Saturday. The event brought in family pairs, bachelorette parties and fans of comedy alike.
1 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-06.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
2 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-03.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
3 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-07.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
4 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-14.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
5 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-05.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
6 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-04.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
7 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-02.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
8 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-12.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
9 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-11.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
10 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-09.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
11 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-10.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
12 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-08.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
13 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-13.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
14 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-15.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
15 of 15  — Silly Walk/Silly Walk-01.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News

The Maumee Mary & Joseph Comedy Festival made its return to Fort Wayne this week after it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival came back this year with four days of comedic programming around downtown.

On Saturday, participants in the .5 Silly Walk showed off their silliest walk to judges on the Wells Street bridge and competed for prizes. Crissy, in her pink inflatable flamingo costume, took home the golden hangar for best costume and the golden crutches for best silly walk were awarded to father-daughter pair Andrew and Isabella.

Co-chair of the festival Anthony Racic handed out the prizes.

Kids Comedy Showcase

The festival included several family-friendly events, including a Kids Comedy Showcase. Children were invited to take the stage to perform at least one of their own original jokes. Brothers Zeke and Rowan both participated in the stand-up set, both to great approval from the crowd and judges alike.
Arts & Culture local newsMaumee Mary & Joseph Comedy Festivalcomedy
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
