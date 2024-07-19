Fort Wayne Urban League 'sneaker tour' kicks off at Sweetwater
1 of 6 — Sneakers/Sneakers-6.jpg
The four pairs of sneakers on display at Sweetwater, where they'll stay until July 26, in the hall near the arcade.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
2 of 6 — Sneakers/Sneakers-4.jpg
Theo Smith, also known as Phresh Laundry, designed one of the pairs of sneakers as a tribute to the civil rights movement. Smith said he "stepped away" from his usual bright, vivid palette to let the message speak boldly.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
3 of 6 — Sneakers/Sneakers-3.jpg
Graphic designer Karrington Thompson called his shoes 'Love; Resilience & Healing.' The sneakers display bright flowers ground around them culminating in a sunflower with a child's face as the center.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
4 of 6 — Sneakers/Sneakers-1.jpg
Rocelyn Kennerk's sneakers were designed with a focus on the Fort Wayne Urban League and what she believes the organization stands for. She used the four pillars described on the organization's website to inspire her, culminating in the simple title; "UNiTY."
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
5 of 6 — Sneakers/Sneakers-2.jpg
A closer look at Kennerk's 'UNiTY' sneakers shows the black power fist, recreated with vibrant colors, next to the words '104 years of unity.'
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
6 of 6 — Sneakers/Sneakers-5.jpg
Michael Johnson, aka DJ Puplove, presents a simply message with his all-over color sneaker design; Faith.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Four pairs of hand painted sneakers are traveling around various locations in Fort Wayne over the next month to promote Fort Wayne Urban League's upcoming fundraiser, the Sneaker Ball.
Each pair of shoes was designed by a local artist who pulled from history, the Urban League's mission or their own experience to create the unique piece of art.
You can find the sneakers in the hall at Sweetwater until July 26. They then move to the art museum Aug. 7-8, Embassy Theater Aug. 9-19 and Impact Center Aug. 20-30.