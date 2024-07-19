Fort Wayne Urban League 'sneaker tour' kicks off at Sweetwater

Four pairs of hand painted sneakers are traveling around various locations in Fort Wayne over the next month to promote Fort Wayne Urban League's upcoming fundraiser, the Sneaker Ball.

Each pair of shoes was designed by a local artist who pulled from history, the Urban League's mission or their own experience to create the unique piece of art.

You can find the sneakers in the hall at Sweetwater until July 26. They then move to the art museum Aug. 7-8, Embassy Theater Aug. 9-19 and Impact Center Aug. 20-30.