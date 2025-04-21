Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of South Bend-Fort Wayne responds to death of Pope Francis

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend released a statement today, following the death of Pope Francis who passed away early Monday.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhodes said Pope Francis’ most enduring legacy will be the centering of the poor in the Catholic Church’s mission.

Francis was the church’s first Latin American pontiff and was elected in 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. During his 12 year tenure, Francis took historically progressive stances on LGBTQ+ issues, climate change and immigration.

Earlier this year, Francis outright criticized the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, calling plans for mass deportations a “disgrace.”

Rhodes called Francis “a shining example for the Church and the world of the joy and hope of the Gospel.”

A special mass in remembrance of Pope Francis is scheduled for 6 PM on Wednesday, April 23rd at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne.