WBOI is back on all platforms after the power outage, but our transmitter is not yet back to full strength. You might experience some interference over the air.

Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of South Bend-Fort Wayne responds to death of Pope Francis

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:21 PM EDT
The Archbishop Knoll Center located in downtown Fort Wayne. / WBOI
Ella Abott
/
WBOI News
The Archbishop Knoll Center located in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend released a statement today, following the death of Pope Francis who passed away early Monday.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhodes said Pope Francis’ most enduring legacy will be the centering of the poor in the Catholic Church’s mission.

Francis was the church’s first Latin American pontiff and was elected in 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. During his 12 year tenure, Francis took historically progressive stances on LGBTQ+ issues, climate change and immigration.

Earlier this year, Francis outright criticized the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, calling plans for mass deportations a “disgrace.”

Rhodes called Francis “a shining example for the Church and the world of the joy and hope of the Gospel.”

A special mass in remembrance of Pope Francis is scheduled for 6 PM on Wednesday, April 23rd at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South BendBishop Kevin C. RhoadesPope Francis
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott
