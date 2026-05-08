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Humane Fort Wayne asks for 'full justice' for DeKalb puppy mill

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published May 8, 2026 at 2:04 PM EDT
Bishop, one of the Australian Shepherds taken from the home, sits on the lap of a staff member at Humane Fort Wayne. Bishop had to be shaved down to his skin before being bathed, fur mostly only remaining on his head, to remove mats of fecal matter.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Bishop, one of the Australian Shepherds taken from the home, sits on the lap of a staff member at Humane Fort Wayne. Bishop had to be shaved down to his skin before being bathed, fur mostly only remaining on his head, to remove mats of fecal matter.

Humane Fort Wayne is encouraging members of the community to request “full justice” for dogs seized from a puppy mill last week.

The shelter assisted in the seizure last Monday. They removed 43 Australian Shepherds and one pigeon from the home of Stanley and Angela Gard.

Each is facing 45 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and one count of failing to register as a commercial breeder and was released on a $500 bond.

Humane Fort Wayne has created a template letter available through its website to send to DeKalb County prosecutor Neal Blythe. The letter says instances of animal abuse in unregistered breeding facilities are becoming more prevalent.

The letter continues, “we cannot hope to stop the cycle of abuse ... until there are consequences of significance.”

All of the dogs brought into the shelter last week have either been adopted out, sent to other rescues where their needs will be better met or are in a Humane Fort Wayne foster home.

Last week, executive director Jessica Henry also explicity called for state legislators to repeal 2024's Senate Bill 1412, which she said doesn't do enough to address breeding facilities like this one.
Tags
Government Humane Fort WayneAnimal AbuseDekalb Countypuppy mills
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott
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