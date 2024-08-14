Department of Energy recognizes GM Fort Wayne for emission reduction

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) recognized General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly (FWA) plant on Wednesday as a Better Buildings partner for its work to decarbonize through steam reduction and heating and cooling efficiency.

FWA once used steam to heat the 4.6 million square foot facility and protect its emergency sprinkler system from freezing in the winter.

Recently, it built a combined heat and power system (CHP) that captures heat from the exhaust of four on-site electric/gas generators to heat the plant in the winter. That system also cools the plant in the summer by producing cold water.

The DOE said its Better Buildings initiative is designed to “improve the lives of the American people by driving leadership in energy innovation.”

Better Buildings Initiative Director Maria Vargas said other manufacturing plants across the country should take note of FWA’s efforts.

“We need leaders who are willing to work with the Department of Energy not only to set ambitious goals, but then very importantly to share how it is that they’re becoming more energy efficient,” Vargas said.

The DOE said FWA reduced its carbon emissions by 30% since 2019.

Officials said the conversion to the CHP took a $28 million total investment and will take four to five years to get a total return on the investment.

FWA is the largest GM plant in Indiana, employing 4,300 of the state's 6,200 General Motors employees.