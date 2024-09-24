Casino proposed in New Haven

New Haven could be getting a new casino.

Full House Resorts, a national gaming company based in Hammerlin South, Nevada, presented its plan to build the casino to the community at a public information session on Monday.

The company said it wanted to build the casino near I-469 and US 24 on the eastern edge of the city, “away from the residential communities, schools and churches."

The plan, as Full House presented it, calls for a 200-room luxury hotel, a spa, upscale dining and multiple entertainment purposes.

In a statement, the company said New Haven would “benefit from a committed investment of at least $500 million from Full House, with at least half of that investment occurring in the opening phase.”

Full House also said the casino would bring close to $75 million in annual gaming taxes.

The statement continued, “Upon opening, the project is projected to generate approximately $5.4M in local property taxes, increasing to $10.9M following the completion of phase two. Additional revenue will be generated from the innkeeper’s tax, food and beverage tax, and local income tax.”

Full House also said the project would "create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and support the ongoing development of the

region.”

In order for the project to move forward, Full House would need to move its gaming license from Ohio County in Southeast Indiana to Allen County. That can only happen through legislation passed during the Indiana General Assembly early next year.

The City of New Haven officials said it “recognizes the economic benefit” of the project and is “grateful” to Full House for providing so much information publicly.

The city said the administration has had discussions with each member of Northeast Indiana’s General Assembly delegation about what potential legislation would look like.

A spokesperson for the city said Mayor Steve McMichael is recommending a property tax cut for the residents of New Haven in that legislation.

Any member of the Indiana General Assembly could write the necessary legislation.

So far, officials have described the talks as “preliminary.”