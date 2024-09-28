GM to layoff more than 250 part time workers at Fort Wayne Assembly

After a disagreement with the United Auto Workers Local 2209 that represents the workers at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant, General Motors announced it would layoff 253 part time workers, otherwise known as temps.

The future of temps was part of the negotiations during the UAW strike in 2023. The union and the automakers agreed on a deal that saw the automakers promise to "eventually" hire the temps fulltime.

Local 2209 Bargaining Chair Rich LeTourneau said that was not happening at GM's Fort Wayne Assembly despite continued negotiations. LeTourneau finally said he would not sign the temp agreement this year to "stand up for (the temps)."

“I’m not signing a temp letter that makes them part time for the rest of their lives,” LeTourneau said.

LeTourneau said his goal is to give the temps a chance to find fulltime work elsewhere or force GM to recognize the plant needs them on fulltime.

“They will let this place shut down before they admit they’re wrong, and that’s what’s going to happen on Monday," LeTourneau said.

LeTourneau said without the temps, Assembly Fort Wayne's output of trucks will dramatically slow down. He said he expects the plant to be "touch and go" until GM fills those jobs.

The reason LeTourneau said the temps need to be given a chance to find fulltime work elsewhere is because as temps, GM will not allow them to work more than 32 hours a week. LeTourneau said a lot of the temps have families they need to support but can't with those hours. He said of those 253, 95 of them have been at Assembly Fort Wayne for two years and "deserve" to be brought on fulltime.

He also said the structure violates union rules. Temps only working 32 hours a week leaves 2,024 hours unfilled. LeTourneau said team leaders and managers are filling those hours every week to keep the plant operational.

The temp agreement expires on Monday. General Motors has not yet responded to WBOI's request for comment.