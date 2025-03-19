© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Data shows statewide, regional labor market softening

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published March 19, 2025 at 7:50 AM EDT
A map of the state of Indiana displaying the unemployment rates for each of the 92 counties. Light blue counties are below the state rate. Dark blue counties are at the state rate. Green counties are above the state rate.
Indiana Department of Workforce Development
/
Purdue University Community Research Institute
Northeast Indiana remains, in most counties, below the state's unemployment rate.

Recently-released labor statistics for Northeast Indiana show what analysts say is a “softening” of the job market, as opposed to the same period of time in 2024.

The new data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development does not take into account the thousands of federal jobs axed by the Trump administration in the weeks since he took office.

Region 3 consists of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.

Nine of those counties were below Indiana’s 4.5 percent unemployment rate. Wabash County matched it, and Grant county was about 5 percent.

Fort Wayne’s metro area had risen from 3.7 percent last year to 4.2 percent, and the pool of available workers increased by nearly 7,000.

Rachel Blakeman, the director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute said the weaker job market is concerning, but not alarming.

She said that President Trump’s tariffs could have a negative impact on the auto industry, a leading employer in Allen County specifically.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
