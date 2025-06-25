Renovations begin at Arbors of Southtowne Square in southeast Fort Wayne

Renovations to Arbors of Southtowne Square are officially underway, following a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

Allied Argenta is working with Biggs Property Management to revitalize the multifamily affordable senior housing community, with a focus on accessibility, sustainability and quality of life.

Yvonne Delgadillo is the director of community development for Allied Argenta. She said it's important not to just make an exterior renovation, but to improve the culture of the community and change negative perceptions about the housing.

“So, the opportunity that we have to not only to address the physical needs, but also change it with a name change, everything changes," Delgadillo said.

Residents at the groundbreaking were encouraged to vote between three different name options for when the renovation is complete.

The remodel will convert 12 existing units to be ADA compliant. Inside the units, residents can expect all new kitchen appliances, upgrades to HVAC systems and improvements that focus on energy efficiency. It will also add a resident library, fitness room, community room and free WiFi for all residents.

The project is currently expected to cost $86,000 per unit and finish in August 2026.