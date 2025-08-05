© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>

I&M, Google reach agreement on power distribution as data center is built

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published August 5, 2025 at 1:49 PM EDT
FILE PHOTO
/
IPB News

Indiana Michigan Power and Google announced what is called a demand response structure on Monday, signaling ways the utility will handle what is likely to be one of its largest consumers.

The agreement was filed late last week with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. If approved, it outlines Google’s plans to transfer some of its “Clean Capacity” generated by clean energy resources to I & M.

The power company will then use that capacity to meet its own power distribution needs to its customers. It is unclear from the documents what constitutes “clean capacity”.

They also agreed for Google to reduce or shift its energy demand during periods of peak load on the utility.

The consumer advocacy group Citizens Action Coalition filed a petition to intervene in the proceedings before the IURC.

Google announced plans to build a $2 billion data center in Fort Wayne in April 2024.

In 2024, the Department of Energy under President Biden forecast data centers would use up to 12 percent of the nation’s total electricity by 2028.
Tags
Business Googledata centersAEPIndiana Michigan PowerI&M
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green