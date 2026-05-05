WBOI Presents: Live and Local at The Landing - Los Electro

WBOI Presents: Live & Local at The Landing returns for the 2026 season with an evening of Psychedelic Cumbia and Latin Rock from Los Electro.

Join us in the heart of downtown for a free, outdoor concert featuring one of the region’s most dynamic acts. Enjoy live music, explore The Landing’s restaurants and bars, and experience the energy of our local music scene.

This event is presented by WBOI Music and hosted at The Landing.

