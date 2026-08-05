Fort Wayne is now a "Purple Heart City"

Fort Wayne is now recognized as a Purple Heart City.

During Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting, Mayor Sharon Tucker declared Tuesday to be Purple Heart City Day in Fort Wayne.

City Council expressed support for the designation as well.

Earlier this year, Allen County’s Veteran Service Officer Joe Wasson asked the city to pursue the designation.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart supports combat-wounded veterans and their families, according to a press release from city officials.

Wasson coordinated with the national organization to have Fort Wayne added as a partner city.

Local representatives on hand Tuesday evening included the Purple Heart Chapter, American Legion Honor Guard, and Legion Riders.

National Purple Heart Day will be observed on Friday, Aug. 7.