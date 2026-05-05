© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
  • WBOI Music Event

WBOI Presents: Live & Local At The Landing - Man of the Flood

  • WBOI Music Event

WBOI Presents: Live & Local At The Landing - Man of the Flood

WBOI Presents: Live & Local at The Landing continues with a night of Progressive Indie Rock from Man of the Flood.

Join us for a free, outdoor concert in the heart of downtown featuring one of the area’s standout indie bands. Grab a drink, explore local businesses, and enjoy a summer evening filled with live music.

This event is presented by WBOI and hosted at The Landing.

The Landing
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

WBOI
Events@wboi.org
The Landing
617 S Harrison Street
Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802