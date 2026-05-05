- WBOI Music Event
WBOI Presents: Live & Local At The Landing - Man of the Flood
- WBOI Music Event
WBOI Presents: Live & Local At The Landing - Man of the Flood
WBOI Presents: Live & Local at The Landing continues with a night of Progressive Indie Rock from Man of the Flood.
Join us for a free, outdoor concert in the heart of downtown featuring one of the area’s standout indie bands. Grab a drink, explore local businesses, and enjoy a summer evening filled with live music.
This event is presented by WBOI and hosted at The Landing.
The Landing
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
WBOI
Events@wboi.org
The Landing
617 S Harrison StreetFort Wayne, Indiana 46802