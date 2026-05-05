- WBOI Music Event
WBOI Presents: Live and Local at The Landing — Funayūrei
- WBOI Music Event
WBOI Presents: Live and Local at The Landing — Funayūrei
WBOI Presents: Live & Local at The Landing continues with an immersive Synthwave performance from Funayūrei.
Join us for a free, outdoor show featuring atmospheric sounds and retro-inspired electronic music in the heart of downtown. It’s the perfect way to spend a summer evening at The Landing.
This event is presented by WBOI and hosted at The Landing.
The Landing
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
WBOI
Events@wboi.org
The Landing
617 S Harrison StreetFort Wayne, Indiana 46802