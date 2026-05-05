- WBOI Music Event
WBOI Presents: Live & Local at The Landing - Anthony Giraldi
- WBOI Music Event
WBOI Presents: Live & Local at The Landing - Anthony Giraldi
WBOI Presents: Live & Local at The Landing returns with a soulful evening featuring Anthony Giraldi, blending Soul, R&B, and Indie influences.
Join us downtown for a free, outdoor performance showcasing smooth vocals and genre-blending sounds. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of The Landing while supporting local music.
This event is presented by WBOI and hosted at The Landing.
The Landing
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
WBOI
Events@wboi.org
The Landing
617 S Harrison StreetFort Wayne, Indiana 46802