- WBOI Music Event
WBOI Presents: Live & Local at The Landing — Thinning
- WBOI Music Event
WBOI Presents: Live & Local at The Landing — Thinning
Close out the 2026 Live & Local season with Indie Rock from Thinning.
Join us for one final free, outdoor concert at The Landing, celebrating local music and community in downtown Fort Wayne. Enjoy an evening of live performance, great food, and a lively atmosphere.
This event is presented by WBOI and hosted at The Landing.
The Landing
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
WBOI
Events@wboi.org
The Landing
617 S Harrison StreetFort Wayne, Indiana 46802