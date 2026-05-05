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WBOI Presents: Live & Local at The Landing — Thinning

  • WBOI Music Event

WBOI Presents: Live & Local at The Landing — Thinning

Close out the 2026 Live & Local season with Indie Rock from Thinning.

Join us for one final free, outdoor concert at The Landing, celebrating local music and community in downtown Fort Wayne. Enjoy an evening of live performance, great food, and a lively atmosphere.

This event is presented by WBOI and hosted at The Landing.

The Landing
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

WBOI
Events@wboi.org
The Landing
617 S Harrison Street
Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802