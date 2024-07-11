SACS new superintendent returns from retirement to lead district

Southwest Allen County Schools’ new superintendent began his tenure at the start of this month, replacing Park Gindr, who retired at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

In June, the SACS board approved the contract with Kent DeKoninck. After more than 30 years in public education, DeKoninck retired in 2021, the same year he was awarded Indiana Superintendent of the Year during his time at the Greenwood Community School Corporation in central Indiana.

Now, he’s returned to the workforce to lead SACS. The school year begins August 7.

The contract DeKoninck signed was only for a year, but he told WANE 15 he intends to stay for longer.

In March, Gindr was appointed as the executive director of Grow Allen, an organization that seeks to increase career path development for students in Allen County.