FWCS expands cell phone pouches to all secondary schools

In an effort to counter chronic cell phone use in the classroom, the Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) school board voted Monday to expand its Yondr pouch program to all secondary schools in the district.

From March to May this year, the district oversaw a pilot program with the pouches at North Side High School, Shawnee Middle School, Jefferson Middle School and Wayne High School.

“The Yondr system uses a simple, secure pouch that stores phones, smart watches, earbuds and other small electronics” according to a statement from FWCS. The pouches are magnetically sealed during the school day so that students don’t use their electronics in class. The pouches are unsealed as students leave for the day.

This program helps FWCS abide by a new Indiana law banning cell phones in public school classrooms.

Data from the pilot program showed an overall increase of 4.89% in GPA and overall decrease of 35.01% in behavioral issues at participating schools, but School Board Trustee Jennifer Mathias said the program did not teach students consequences or respect for authority.

“If we have to have this Band-Aid to do it, maybe that’s what we need, but I really want our students to learn to respect authority because they’re going to have to once they walk out these doors,” Mathias said.

She along with board member Noah Smith voted against expanding the program at Monday’s meeting, but the other four board members voted in favor, passing the measure. The plan is to have the pouches ready for use at all secondary schools in the district by the beginning of the upcoming school year.