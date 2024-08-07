Area universities receive community collaboration grant

Two Northeast Indiana universities received grants this week from Lilly Endowment’s College and Community Collaboration initiative totaling more than $26 million.

The initiative is designed to encourage Indiana’s colleges and universities to work alongside stakeholders to create community development projects.

Manchester University received $12.1 million. President Stacy Young says the funds from the endowment will help the university increase their connection with downtown North Manchester.

080724Manchester.wav “...they are there.” :12

“It’s really, really special to have a university in your town and the town of North Manchester I think always appreciates that we are here and we appreciate that they are there.”

Manchester University outlined some of the projects the money will be going towards, including their Eel River Commons, which will be a downtown park next to the river, and the Manchester Mile, a streetscape that connects the university to downtown.

The university will also update and expand Cordier Auditorium and Otho Winger Memorial Hall, as well as constructing townhomes on College Avenue.

Trine received a $17.2 million grant which will go towards workforce development and training, collaboration, community engagement and infrastructure.

The university is opening an esports arena this month partially funded by this grant, which transformed an auditorium classroom into the 5,600-square-foot arena, which is open to the community.

Young says it’s important that students feel a connection to downtown, whether through working there or attending events, and that community members feel welcome and invited to come to campus for events and activities.