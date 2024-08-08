© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and diverse music.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Underwriter Message

Lakeside Middle School celebrates back-to-school

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published August 8, 2024 at 6:31 PM EDT
Lakeside administration set up a photobooth for students to take a picture ahead of heading back to the classroom.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Lakeside administration set up a photobooth for students to take a picture ahead of heading back to the classroom.

Fort Wayne Community Schools is hosting back-to-school nights throughout the month. While today/Thursday was students’ first day back, these nights give them the opportunity to connect with administration.

At Lakeside Middle School, they’ve turned their back-to-school night into a festival for students where they can play games for prizes, get their faces painted and take some silly photos.

On Tuesday night, students began by getting their schedule, locker number and a list of the evening’s events. They were then encouraged to meet their new teachers, make sure they know how to use the combination on their lockers and explore the school.

Principal Ashley Finneran said it’s a good opportunity to engage students and meet parents face-to-face before the school year begins.

“It’s just a really great way to connect with families and get them to know us and make school a less scary place," she said. "I think if you’ve met someone, it’s a lot easier to come in and share a concern and ask a question, if you know who it is you’re talking to.”

Finneran also took the opportunity to give a demonstration of the pouches students will lock their phones in during the school day to students and parents.

Lakeside returned to school on Thursday. FWCS high schools will have their back-to-school nights in the coming weeks.
Tags
Education local newsFort Wayne Community SchoolsFWCS
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott