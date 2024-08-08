Lakeside Middle School celebrates back-to-school

Fort Wayne Community Schools is hosting back-to-school nights throughout the month. While today/Thursday was students’ first day back, these nights give them the opportunity to connect with administration.

At Lakeside Middle School, they’ve turned their back-to-school night into a festival for students where they can play games for prizes, get their faces painted and take some silly photos.

On Tuesday night, students began by getting their schedule, locker number and a list of the evening’s events. They were then encouraged to meet their new teachers, make sure they know how to use the combination on their lockers and explore the school.

Principal Ashley Finneran said it’s a good opportunity to engage students and meet parents face-to-face before the school year begins.

“It’s just a really great way to connect with families and get them to know us and make school a less scary place," she said. "I think if you’ve met someone, it’s a lot easier to come in and share a concern and ask a question, if you know who it is you’re talking to.”

Finneran also took the opportunity to give a demonstration of the pouches students will lock their phones in during the school day to students and parents.

Lakeside returned to school on Thursday. FWCS high schools will have their back-to-school nights in the coming weeks.