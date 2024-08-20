© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Education foundations release study on post-secondary learners

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published August 20, 2024 at 9:00 PM EDT
Top down view of people in graduation caps.
Joshua Hoehne
/
Unsplash
In Indiana around 900,000 people have outstanding debt for higher education.

A study released today found an expected gap of 6,500 to 8,000 bachelor’s degree graduates by 2027 in Northeast Indiana, which will mean a lack of incoming higher-educated workers.

The study was released by the Don Wood Foundation and Questa Education Foundation and examines educational attainment and needs in the region.

Liz Bushnell is the executive director of Questa. She said now that they have the data, the next steps are to work with community members to address barriers for potential college students.

“We’re really trying to help more stakeholders and leaders in our community who are in a position to help students understand the variety of needs and that different student populations need different things," Bushnell said.

Bushnell said the resources available to graduating high school students aren’t there for adult learners, and that it’s important to know the two groups have different needs.

The study found that about $70 million in federal and state aid is unclaimed by Indiana students every year, due to several factors such as aid resources not aligning with their needs or a hesitancy to take on student debt.

The Don Wood Foundation is calling on the region to unite through a coalition to develop and implement a plan to create more accessible resources for all students.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
