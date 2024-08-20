Education foundations release study on post-secondary learners

A study released today found an expected gap of 6,500 to 8,000 bachelor’s degree graduates by 2027 in Northeast Indiana, which will mean a lack of incoming higher-educated workers.

The study was released by the Don Wood Foundation and Questa Education Foundation and examines educational attainment and needs in the region.

Liz Bushnell is the executive director of Questa. She said now that they have the data, the next steps are to work with community members to address barriers for potential college students.

“We’re really trying to help more stakeholders and leaders in our community who are in a position to help students understand the variety of needs and that different student populations need different things," Bushnell said.

Bushnell said the resources available to graduating high school students aren’t there for adult learners, and that it’s important to know the two groups have different needs.

The study found that about $70 million in federal and state aid is unclaimed by Indiana students every year, due to several factors such as aid resources not aligning with their needs or a hesitancy to take on student debt.

The Don Wood Foundation is calling on the region to unite through a coalition to develop and implement a plan to create more accessible resources for all students.