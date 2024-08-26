Indiana’s first Civics Bee champion cares about student mental health

Ellie Fost is a self-described nerd.

A nerd that talks up parents about the economy and reads the day’s news before class. But she’s also a nerd whose passion echoes in the Indiana Statehouse because she’s invigorated by what she’s talking about and unafraid of the large crowd in front of her.

"I’m a freshman at Richmond High School and I believe our numbers are about 1,300 students and we have four school counselors," Fost said while inside the Statehouse atrium presenting why teen well-being matters. "That is unacceptable."

Fost is Indiana’s first Civics Bee champion. The contest was hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

Fost made it through rounds of questions on founding documents and historic court rulings to become a Bee finalist. She then presented an essay she wrote about teen well-being.

Finalists defended their work and answered questions from a panel of judges with representatives from the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site and the Indiana Bar Foundation.

Secretary of Education Katie Jenner also sat on the panel. Jenner said Indiana was asked to start a Civics Bee about a year ago.

"This is just the first of many steps ahead for you to lead and we need you," Jenner said.

Civics education is a more recent priority of state lawmakers and the education department.

In 2022, the Civics Education Commission cemented standards on the subject for middle school students. Jenner said there will be more options for civics education going forward, including a potential designation like STEM certified schools. Sixth grade students are required to take an updated civics course that covers the functions of government and citizenship.

Finalists from 28 states, including Fost, will compete in the National Civics Bee on Nov. 12 in Washington D.C. The championship is run through The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which aims to engage more students in civics.

Fost said she’s nervous but excited to take on the nation stage. She plans to be a counselor one day and keep advocating for expanded mental health resources.

"I have seen so many of my friends kind of lose themselves and just really struggle with mental health issues and so I feel like bringing it forward as much as we possibly can… I feel like doing this definitely shines a light on it," Fost said.

Rachel Fradette is the WFYI Statehouse education reporter. Contact Rachel at rfradette@wfyi.org.

