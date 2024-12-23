© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Harrison Hill celebrates a week of giving before the holidays

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published December 23, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST
Staff and student volunteers parade the chain through the school while students look on, chanting "Go, chain, go." Each link in the chain represents an item or a dollar donated throughout the week.

Students from Harrison Hill Elementary School in Fort Wayne spent the week before Christmas break bringing in donations of canned food, toiletries and uniforms for those in need, which culminated in a parade celebrating their efforts on the last day of the semester.

Students stood out in the hallway and chanted in excitement while teachers and volunteer students paraded a paper link chain through the halls of Harrison Hill on Friday morning.

Each link in the chain equated to one item or dollar brought in for donation and the chain had been building outside each classroom’s door throughout the week before being linked all together for the parade.

Students presented giant novelty checks to Blessing in a Backpack and Erin's House, each totaling $644.50.

Assistant Principal Rose Worman said they make it a competition between classes to get students in the spirit, but they also want the kids to understand why they’re doing it.

“Oh, they absolutely get so excited to bring in items to give to others and we also focus on citizenship, character, community building," she said, "So, these are words students hear throughout the year and we make a good connection with that.”

This year the school raised almost $650 each for Blessings in a Backpack and Erin’s House, 790 food items, 390 uniform donations and more than 300 items for the Rescue Mission.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
