Protesters ask for police reform in wake of recent fatal shooting

Community members have gathered on the Allen County Courthouse Green today to protest the latest deadly police shooting in Fort Wayne.

Protesters lined the sidewalk down South Clinton Street in front of the courthouse this afternoon, calling for police reform in the city following the death of 22-year-old youth worker Linzell Parhm Saturday night.

But the conversation is also focused on a broader issue of what some say is police using deadly force too quickly. Last year, DaChe’na Warren-Hill was shot and killed by a FWPD officer after police had been called for a domestic disturbance.

DaChe’na’s mother, Daynisha Warren, says her daughter was being abused by her boyfriend and was trying to get away from him when FWPD claimed she tried to run over an officer.

“I feel like the aggression is not needed, it just escalates the situation and nine times out of 10, when you’re aggressive, you’re gonna get aggression back. So, reform needs to happen as far as how they handle their code and conduct,” Warren said.

Her family feels that body cam footage released in February does not show DaChe’na trying to run the officer over when he shot the side of her car.

At the protest, organizers were handing out free water, offering supplies to make signs and encouraging people to sign a petition calling on Mayor Sharon Tucker to look into police reform.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, city officials say the mayor is committed to working with the police and the community to providing the best services possible.