New Tech students hold discussions on policy ahead of candidate visit

Students at Wayne High School’s New Tech Academy have been spending the first semester of their government class discussing politics, media and how they affect our lives.

As part of WBOI’s Classroom Edition, sit in on one of the class’s Socratic discussions about issues like inflation and foreign policy as students gear up for later this month when local candidates will join them in the classroom.

Classroom Edition encourages high school students to submit questions via postcard or our website to our journalists for answers to their specific questions. If you have a high school student with a question, they can submit it via our website.