© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBOI.org is made possible by:

New Tech students hold discussions on policy ahead of candidate visit

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published October 1, 2024 at 5:33 PM EDT
Classroom Edition is a WBOI exclusive project geared towards answering student's questions about the world around them.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Classroom Edition is a WBOI exclusive project geared towards answering student's questions about the world around them.

Students at Wayne High School’s New Tech Academy have been spending the first semester of their government class discussing politics, media and how they affect our lives.

As part of WBOI’s Classroom Edition, sit in on one of the class’s Socratic discussions about issues like inflation and foreign policy as students gear up for later this month when local candidates will join them in the classroom.

Classroom Edition encourages high school students to submit questions via postcard or our website to our journalists for answers to their specific questions. If you have a high school student with a question, they can submit it via our website.
Tags
Government New Tech AcademyClassroom Edition2024 ElectionsFort Wayne Community SchoolsFWCS
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott