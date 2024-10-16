Federal money will assist in distributing diapers to families in need

The Indiana Community Action Association (IN-CAA) announced it will get $1.2 million in federal money to help distribute diapers to families in need.

IN-CAA said the money will come from the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot (DDDRP). It’s meant to help caregivers get the diapers they need, according to an IN-CAA press release.

The release said diapers will be distributed through partnerships between Community Action Agencies and community partners. IN-CAA said Healthier Moms and Babies will partner with Brightpoint to expand diaper distribution in Northeast Indiana.

IN-CAA Executive Director Ed Gerardot said in a statement that this grant will allow IN-CAA to provide “access to diapers for newborns and their parents, allowing Hoosier families to thrive.”

According to IN-CAA, access to diapers can do more than keep children physically healthy. In a statement, the organization said “without a sufficient supply of diapers, families with low incomes face significant obstacles to economic security. Lack of diapers can make it challenging to secure childcare, potentially preventing caregivers from going to work and making it difficult for families to achieve self-sufficiency.”

The DDDRP is awarding more than $8 million to seven grant recipients including Indiana, according to a release.