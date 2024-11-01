© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
WBOI is addressing an automation issue that is causing audio files to become clipped as they play on all streams and broadcasts, affecting their quality.

Area organizations offer free rides to polls

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published November 1, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT
File photo: Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News

Several organizations around Allen County are offering residents free rides to the polls for voting ahead of the election on Tuesday, for those struggling to make a plan to vote.

The Northeast Indiana National Organization for Women is providing free uber rides, up to $25, to and from the polls for early voting at the Rousseau Center or one of the satellite locations, or on election day itself.

To utilize this service, participants must download the Uber app and use one of the QR codes or links at the bottom of this story.

This Saturday, the Fort Wayne Urban League is offering a free trolley ride to early vote at the Rousseau Center downtown between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pick up for the trolley will be at the Urban League on South Hanna Street.

Citilink is also providing free bus fares on Tuesday, which includes all regular routes, to encourage civic participation by improving access to public transit.

Northeast Indiana NOW
Tags
Government local news2024 ElectionsElection 2024voting
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott