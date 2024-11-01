Area organizations offer free rides to polls

Several organizations around Allen County are offering residents free rides to the polls for voting ahead of the election on Tuesday, for those struggling to make a plan to vote.

The Northeast Indiana National Organization for Women is providing free uber rides, up to $25, to and from the polls for early voting at the Rousseau Center or one of the satellite locations, or on election day itself.

To utilize this service, participants must download the Uber app and use one of the QR codes or links at the bottom of this story.

This Saturday, the Fort Wayne Urban League is offering a free trolley ride to early vote at the Rousseau Center downtown between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pick up for the trolley will be at the Urban League on South Hanna Street.

Citilink is also providing free bus fares on Tuesday, which includes all regular routes, to encourage civic participation by improving access to public transit.