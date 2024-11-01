Local candidates talk about the issues with New Tech Academy students
New Tech Academy at Wayne High School invites local candidates into their senior government class every election season to have a conversation with students, giving candidates the opportunity to reach out to young, new and upcoming voters and students a chance to engage in political discussion.
The class invited libertarian candidate for governor Donald Rainwater virtually to the classroom where students pressed him on gun safety legislation in Indiana.
Democratic candidate for governor Jennifer McCormick and Democratic 3rd District candidate Kylie Adolph discussed education.
Democratic candidate for Allen County Council Nena Bailey joined students to answer questions about the county’s proposed new jail.
Representative for Indiana House District 82, Kyle Miller, joined students to chat about the casino coming to New Haven.
Republican candidate for County Council Lindsey Hammond joined students to discuss affordable living in the county.