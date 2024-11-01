© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI is addressing an automation issue that is causing audio files to become clipped as they play on all streams and broadcasts, affecting their quality.

Local candidates talk about the issues with New Tech Academy students

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:37 PM EDT
One student asks House District 82 Representative Kyle Miller about the new casino being built in New Haven, Indiana.
Brittany Smith
/
WBOI News
New Tech Academy at Wayne High School invites local candidates into their senior government class every election season to have a conversation with students, giving candidates the opportunity to reach out to young, new and upcoming voters and students a chance to engage in political discussion.

Donald Rainwater

The class invited libertarian candidate for governor Donald Rainwater virtually to the classroom where students pressed him on gun safety legislation in Indiana.

Kiley Adolph & Jennifer McCormick

Democratic candidate for governor Jennifer McCormick and Democratic 3rd District candidate Kylie Adolph discussed education.

Nena Bailey

Democratic candidate for Allen County Council Nena Bailey joined students to answer questions about the county’s proposed new jail.

Rep. Kyle Miller

Representative for Indiana House District 82, Kyle Miller, joined students to chat about the casino coming to New Haven.

Lindsey Hammond

Republican candidate for County Council Lindsey Hammond joined students to discuss affordable living in the county.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
