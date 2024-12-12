Propel study on U.S. 30 public comment ending Friday

The public comment period for the Level 3 portion of INDOT’s study of U.S. 30 East ends Friday.

The Propel study began in 2022, and takes a look at all aspects of the highway, which crosses the entirety of Indiana from Illinois to Ohio.

At Level 3, the project is looking at a more detailed evaluation of the highway, including costs, impacts, and benefits. Northeast Indiana is in the U.S. 30 East planning segment, which includes sections of the road from Etna Green to the west and New Haven to the east.

According to a release, INDOT intends to use the information, analysis, and decisions from the PEL study process to inform future decisions about the statewide infrastructure program.

That will require future federal environmental reviews conducted in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act.

After the Level 2 screening, there were a number of projects that moved forward into Level 3.

These included packages that reduce crossing conflict points at intersections by decreasing access to the highway, and in other cases making access right-turns only.

The study is available here for review. The INDOT interactive map is available here. Public comment may be submitted here.