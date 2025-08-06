A two-year Cedar Creek water quality study to end with public meeting

Fort Wayne City Utilities is wrapping up a plan to increase the water quality throughout the Cedar Creek watershed with a final public meeting to share findings.

The project began in 2023 with a grant from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s Clean Water Act to create a management plan, along with a public education and outreach initiative.

In July of 2023, the St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative hosted a public meeting to discuss problems in Cedar Creek and asked for the community’s input through a survey. The Creek runs south through Auburn and joins the St. Joseph River in Fort Wayne.

The initiative is ready to share details about the water quality analysis, land use changes and recommended actions to improve water quality. The final meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the ACRES Land Trust,1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown.