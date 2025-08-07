Long-time Allen County official not to seek re-election

Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown announced she will not seek re-election after her term ends in 2026.

A Republican, Brown is currently serving her fourth term on the Board of Commissioners. She started her career in the Allen County Treasurer’s Office and then moved over to the Auditor’s Office.

She served two terms as the elected Allen County Auditor, then two terms as the Allen County Clerk.

Brown is 65 years old, and a graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School. During her tenure as the Allen County Clerk, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in business management from Indiana Wesleyan University.

According to a press release, Brown was recognized in 2019 by the Association of Indiana Counties with the Arthur R. Himsel award for her impact on county government.

She represents the 2nd District on the Board of Commissioners, which includes the Huntertown area.

Her term ends Dec. 31, 2026.