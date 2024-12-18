© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
City Council approves $2 million legacy grant to Vincent Village

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published December 18, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST
Vincent Village board chair John Christensen presented the plan for the new facility to the Fort Wayne Legacy Joint Funding Committee on November 21.
Vincent Village
Vincent Village board chair John Christensen presented the plan for the new facility to the Fort Wayne Legacy Joint Funding Committee on November 21.

Fort Wayne City Council passed a proposal for the distribution of money from the Legacy Fund for an expansion and upgrade of Vincent Village facilities Tuesday.

The approved resolution grants Vincent Village $2 million towards a $17.9 million plan to demolish its current shelter on Holton Avenue and build a new 19,800-square-foot facility.

Vincent Village focuses on generational homelessness by supporting families with permanent housing and services, but leadership in the organization says the current facility doesn’t offer space for independent living.

The project was given unanimous approval by the Fort Wayne Legacy Joint Funding Committee in November and Mayor Sharon Tucker spoke at the city council meeting in support of the project.

Tucker said Vincent Village was one of her pet projects because of the support it offers to people to help them out of homelessness.

A few council members expressed concern over the second part of the plan stretching out to 2029, but the resolution ultimately passed 6 to 1 with one abstention.
Tags
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott