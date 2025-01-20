Warming centers in Fort Wayne open ahead of artic air system

Lake effect snow from the week has begun to move inland and the National Weather Service is warning residents in northern Indiana to expect a round of arctic air early next week.

The NWS is predicting wind chills of 20 below zero. At 15 degrees below zero, frostbite can begin to set in within 15 minutes.

The City of Fort Wayne began its emergency shelter plan on Dec. 1, with several options for those needing to find a warm space to stay during the day.

The Salvation Army Warming Station on North Clinton Street is open Monday through Friday. The Rescue Mission Day Shelter on Washington Boulevard, The Allen County Public Library and Project.ME Warming Center are open Monday through Sunday. InAsMuch Ministry has open hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Salvation Army Warming Station is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Rescue Mission Day Shelter is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and serves meals. The ACPL main branch is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Project.ME Warming Center is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. InAsMuch Ministry Warming Center is open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Citilink buses operate from 5:40 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Information on overnight shelters is available on the City of Fort Wayne's winter contingency plan.

Citilink buses are also operating as mobile warming centers Monday through Saturday, but do require all riders to have a valid bus pass. Visit WBOI.org for specific hours of operation for all of these shelters.

Residents outside of Fort Wayne can find warming centers in their area by calling 2-1-1 or online at I-N-2-1-1 dot org.