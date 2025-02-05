Northeast Indiana prepares for heavy ice storm

Public services around the area are preparing for incoming freezing rain tonight into Thursday morning, warning drivers to be careful on the roads.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory beginning at 7 this evening until 10 a.m. Thursday with portions of northeast Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio expecting freezing rain with an ice accumulation.

The Allen County Highway Department began pre-treating main problem roads today with calcium chloride to reduce ice build-up, with staff expected to work through the night to cover the storm. The City of Fort Wayne Street Department also began pretreating main arteries with liquid brine.

The NWS urges drivers to slow down and use caution while on roads, as well as to watch for slippery surfaces when walking outside.

The storm may also cause power outages throughout the area. Indiana Michigan Power sent out a release on Tuesday saying teams are monitoring the storm and adjusting plans as needed, with service trucks stocked to respond to any outages.