Amani Family Services debuts naturalization assistance program

Amani Family Services launched an assistance program to make navigating the path to naturalization easier.

The Naturalization and Legal Assistance (NALA) program looks to fill gaps in services. Amani Family Services CEO Ewelina Connolly said the process of immigration and naturalization is very complicated.

“You are always in that space of having to navigate immigration services," she said. "And having a competent, best-practice, accessible immigration legal help is extremely important in that process.”

The announcement of the program comes amid a sharp federal crackdown on immigration and asylum.

To become a naturalized citizen in the U.S., you must be a legal permanent resident for five years, pass a background check, and an interview that includes English comprehension.

Connolly said NALA will offer not just legal services, but also language-learning and employer resources to help support immigrant and refugee workers. Those looking for services can visit Amani’s website to learn more about the program.