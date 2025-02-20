© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Amani Family Services debuts naturalization assistance program

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published February 20, 2025 at 4:08 PM EST
Amani CEO Ewelina Connolly, joined by community partners, cuts the ribbon to launch the Naturalization and Legal Assistance program.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Amani CEO Ewelina Connolly, joined by community partners, cuts the ribbon to launch the Naturalization and Legal Assistance program.

Amani Family Services launched an assistance program to make navigating the path to naturalization easier.

The Naturalization and Legal Assistance (NALA) program looks to fill gaps in services. Amani Family Services CEO Ewelina Connolly said the process of immigration and naturalization is very complicated.

“You are always in that space of having to navigate immigration services," she said. "And having a competent, best-practice, accessible immigration legal help is extremely important in that process.”

The announcement of the program comes amid a sharp federal crackdown on immigration and asylum.

To become a naturalized citizen in the U.S., you must be a legal permanent resident for five years, pass a background check, and an interview that includes English comprehension.

Connolly said NALA will offer not just legal services, but also language-learning and employer resources to help support immigrant and refugee workers. Those looking for services can visit Amani’s website to learn more about the program.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
Ella Abbott