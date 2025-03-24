Letter carriers protest postal privatization in Fort Wayne

The Fort Wayne chapter of the National Association of Letter Carriers held a demonstration on the Allen County Courthouse Green Sunday protesting any plans to privatize or dismantle the United States Postal Service.

Ella Abbott / WBOI News A repeated sentiment at the protest was that the right to a mail service is included in the U.S. Constitution, referring to article I, section 8, or the Postal Clause.

Postal workers, union members and other supporters gathered in downtown Fort Wayne to show solidarity with the NALC and protest against privatizing the USPS.

Jess Redden is the president of the local branch 116 of the NALC. He’s also a veteran who’s been a letter carrier for almost 20 years. He says he knows the people on his route, and they know him.

“Privatization of the postal service is a threat to the deeply personal level of service we provide and to our commitment to the American people.”

The protest was one of many happening nationwide in response to reports that the Trump administration is looking to transfer the USPS to the Department of Commerce, or privatize it all together.