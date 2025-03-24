© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Letter carriers protest postal privatization in Fort Wayne

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published March 24, 2025 at 5:29 PM EDT
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Retiree Curtis Cary joined the protest to show solidarity with the current union members of the NALC.
Retiree Curtis Cary joined the protest to show solidarity with the current union members of the NALC.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Mike and Kelly Deck pose holding their signs before listening to the NACL speakers. Father and daughter, Kelly is a current USPS worker and union member and Mike is the former president of another local union.
Mike and Kelly Deck pose holding their signs before listening to the NACL speakers. Father and daughter, Kelly is a current USPS worker and union member and Mike is the former president of another local union.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Protesters raised their signs and cheered as a USPS truck drove past.
Protesters raised their signs and cheered as a USPS truck drove past.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Protesters lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and braving the cold temperatures to demonstrate against privatizing the United States Postal Service.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Many demonstrat
Three members of the local Laborers' union hold pro-union signs at the protest on Sunday. Many demonstrators were not NALC members, but supporters from other unions around the area.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
The demonstration was a direct response to news that the USPS would be working with Elon Musk-run Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut billions of dollars from its budget and eliminate 10,000 jobs. Many signs on Sunday called out DOGE or Musk directly.
The demonstration was a direct response to news that the USPS would be working with Elon Musk-run Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut billions of dollars from its budget and eliminate 10,000 jobs. Many signs on Sunday called out DOGE or Musk directly.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Before taking to the sidewalks, protesters gathered to hear speeches from NALC leadership.
Before taking to the sidewalks, protesters gathered to hear speeches from NALC leadership.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News

The Fort Wayne chapter of the National Association of Letter Carriers held a demonstration on the Allen County Courthouse Green Sunday protesting any plans to privatize or dismantle the United States Postal Service.

A repeated sentiment at the protest was that the right to a mail service is included in the U.S. Constitution, referring to article I, section 8, or the Postal Clause.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
A repeated sentiment at the protest was that the right to a mail service is included in the U.S. Constitution, referring to article I, section 8, or the Postal Clause.

Postal workers, union members and other supporters gathered in downtown Fort Wayne to show solidarity with the NALC and protest against privatizing the USPS.

Jess Redden is the president of the local branch 116 of the NALC. He’s also a veteran who’s been a letter carrier for almost 20 years. He says he knows the people on his route, and they know him.

“Privatization of the postal service is a threat to the deeply personal level of service we provide and to our commitment to the American people.”

The protest was one of many happening nationwide in response to reports that the Trump administration is looking to transfer the USPS to the Department of Commerce, or privatize it all together.
Tags
Government USPSUS Postal ServicePresident Donald Trump
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott