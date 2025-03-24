© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Local residents air grievances at "empty chair" town hall

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published March 24, 2025 at 10:23 PM EDT
Indivisible NE Indiana dressed empty chairs up in old button down shirts to represent Senators Jim Banks and Todd Young and 3rd District Representative Marlin Stutzman.
Indivisible Northeast Indiana placed empty chairs in front of an audience Friday after the area's three elected federal representatives declined invitations.

While Republican Senators Jim Banks and Todd Young and Representative Marlin Stutzman declined the invitation, state-level Democrats attended to hear concerns from constituents and answer questions.

Indiana House Minority Leader Phil Giaquinta and Representative Kyle Miller joined the town hall to answer questions, in lieu of their republican colleagues.
House Minority Leader Phil Giaquinta took aim at Indiana Senate Bills 1 and 518, which would change funding for public schools and force them to share half of any referendum money with charter schools.

“Well, guess what? A couple of things; Number one, now you’re gonna have charter schools opening up all over the place and number two, they’re gonna have to ask for more money.”

The town hall took place following an executive order from the Trump administration on Thursday to dismantle the Department of Education.

Indivisible NE Indiana co-founder Jim Carpenter says Stutzman’s office told him the representative would be too busy and Banks’ office sent donuts.

In the hours and days since the event, Banks' social media accounts drew heated comments on posts publicizing the staffer delivering the donuts.

Residents also raised concerns about immigration, library funding and healthcare.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
