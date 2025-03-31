Fort Wayne City officials ask for feedback on future of southeast strategy

Mayor Sharon Tucker and other Fort Wayne city officials invited residents of the southeast side to an open house to update them on progress in the city quadrant and take feedback.

The open house, held at the McMillen Park Community Center, included six stations to see how the area has improved on housing, revitalization, economic development, heath and wellness, public spaces and community pride.

Tucker said it’s important to have these kinds of events because only the people who live in each neighborhood really know what they need.

“The worst thing that could happen is for us, as a city, to tell a neighborhood what is valuable to them," she said. "And so, when you have events like this, we get to hear from them and can determine what we can do within our budget.”

The Southeast Strategy was announced in 2020 as a partnership between the city’s Planning and Policy Department, the Southeast Area Partnership, and then-sixth district Councilwoman Tucker, with a mission to beautify the area and attract greater opportunities.

Tucker said she’s proud of the progress they’ve made, but encouraged residents to give feedback on what they were still in need of. She said the city plans to hold similar open houses in all of the city quadrants.