Allen County approves vote centers

The Allen County Election Board adopted a plan for 53 vote centers to replace the current precinct-based system.

An earlier plan proposed in August offered 39 vote centers. However, some within the community expressed concern about accessibility to all the county’s voters.

The new plan calls for vote centers across the county. In the smaller towns, those centers will be at churches and public safety sites such as fire stations.

Allen County Democratic Party Chair Chad Wierzbinski says he supports the new plan.

He says it makes it impossible now for voters to show up at the wrong polling location because anyone in the county can vote at any vote center on election day.

The plan also increases the number of early voting locations.