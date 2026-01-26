Protests pop up around northeast Indiana after Minneapolis killings

In spite of the weather this past weekend, residents of Northeast Indiana were out on the streets again protesting the actions of the federal government, specifically Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

About a dozen protesters gathered in front of the Noble County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said they had a few more hecklers than normal, but were happy with the turnout overall given the weather conditions.

After the fatal shooting of Minnesota nurse Alex Pretti by federal officers Saturday afternoon, Fort Wayne-area organizers again summoned demonstrators to the Courthouse Green on Sunday.

As they did after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE agents earlier this month in Minneapolis, the protestors marched the roughly half mile from the Allen County Courthouse to the E. Ross Adair Federal Building.

About 150 people showed up in the heavy snow and extreme cold to demonstrate.

Organizers of that protest said that there were no hecklers, just “a community hoping to bring healing and peace back into the conversation.”