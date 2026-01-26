© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Protests pop up around northeast Indiana after Minneapolis killings

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published January 26, 2026 at 10:00 PM EST
A dozen protesters gathered in front of the Noble County Courthouse on Jan. 24, 2026 to protest the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump administration.
Photo provided
/
Resistance Coalition of Noble County
A dozen protesters gathered in front of the Noble County Courthouse on Jan. 24, 2026 to protest the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump administration.

In spite of the weather this past weekend, residents of Northeast Indiana were out on the streets again protesting the actions of the federal government, specifically Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

About a dozen protesters gathered in front of the Noble County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said they had a few more hecklers than normal, but were happy with the turnout overall given the weather conditions.

After the fatal shooting of Minnesota nurse Alex Pretti by federal officers Saturday afternoon, Fort Wayne-area organizers again summoned demonstrators to the Courthouse Green on Sunday.

As they did after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE agents earlier this month in Minneapolis, the protestors marched the roughly half mile from the Allen County Courthouse to the E. Ross Adair Federal Building.

About 150 people showed up in the heavy snow and extreme cold to demonstrate.

Organizers of that protest said that there were no hecklers, just “a community hoping to bring healing and peace back into the conversation.”
Tags
Government President Donald TrumpimmigrationProtestsAnti-Trump protests
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green