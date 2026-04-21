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Fort Wayne Housing Authority names new CEO

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 21, 2026 at 10:50 PM EDT
FWHA CEO Dana Christian
FWHA CEO Dana Christian

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority named a new CEO Monday, tapping Dana Christian for the role.

Christian will also serve as the agency’s executive director. The position change became effective last week.

She has served the agency in senior leadership, most recently as interim CEO.

Her work so far has included overseeing the creation of Hillcrest Commons, the Housing Authority’s 24-unit permanent supportive community. It was developed in the former Hillcrest School site in southeast Fort Wayne and opened earlier this year.

She succeeds George Guy, who left the housing authority at the end of 2025 to serve as the CEO of Lighthouse Youth & Family Services in Cincinnati.

According to a press release, Christian is originally from Detroit, and will “oversee the organization’s strategic direction across housing operations, resident services, and partnerships that strengthen long-term outcomes for the families and individuals served.”
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Government Fort Wayne Housing Authority
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green