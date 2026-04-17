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New public records access bill prioritizes human over AI requests

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 17, 2026 at 7:11 AM EDT
State representatives Doug Miller and Matt Lehman, State Senator Liz Brown and Allen County Director of Government Affairs John Wilson flank Governor Mike Braun (seated) as he signs a public access bill into law.
Photo provided
State representatives Doug Miller and Matt Lehman, State Senator Liz Brown and Allen County Director of Government Affairs John Wilson flank Governor Mike Braun (seated) as he signs a public access bill into law.

Gov. Mike Braun signed a new public access law into effect this week.

HEA1360 allows a public agency to discern whether an Access to Public Records Act, or APRA, request is coming from a human or an Artificial Intelligence program. The new law originated in Northeast Indiana

Allen County’s Director of Government Affairs John Wilson drafted the bill.

In a press release, the Allen County Commissioners praised Wilson’s work on the bill, saying there has been a growing trend in bulk public records requests over the past two years.

Many of those requests seem suspiciously non-human, and Wilson confirmed other counties experiencing similar requests.

The bill establishes a process to anticipate and deter so-called data scraping. It also allows government officials to prioritize legitimate records requests from residents and the media.

The bill goes into effect on July 1, after unanimously passing in both sides of the Indiana statehouse.
Tags
Government Access to Public Records ActGov. Mike Braun
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green