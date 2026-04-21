Allen County Dems accuse senior judge of wrongdoing

The Allen County Democratic Party filed a formal complaint against Senior Judge Wendy Davis.

Davis stepped down as Allen County Circuit Court judge to run unsuccessfully for an open Third District Congressional seat in the 2024 Republican primary. Davis has since created an exploratory committee to challenge Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, a democrat.

In a press release announcing the complaint, the Allen County Democratic Party expressed concern with Davis hosting a fundraiser for a Republican candidate.

While Indiana’s judicial ethics canons prohibit judges from engaging in political or partisan activity, senior judges have more leeway as spelled out in the senior judge handbook.

In response to a request for comment, Democratic Party Chairman Chad Wierzbinksi says he is concerned about Davis’ admission that she left the bench because she could no longer be impartial.

An email sent to Davis’ exploratory committee’s consultant was unreturned Tuesday.