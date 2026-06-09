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Language Access Lab uses opioid settlement funds to expand recovery access

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published June 9, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT
One woman spots the Project.ME van and comes up to it to grab food and supplies on Tuesday, March 10. Inside the van, there are bags of food, socks and hygiene items as well as fresh syringes and naloxone kits.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
One woman spots the Project.ME van and comes up to it to grab food and supplies on Tuesday, March 10. Project.ME was a previous recipient of one of the city's Opioid Settlement Fund Grants.

The City of Fort Wayne announced the next group of recipients of the Opioid Settlement Fund Mini Grant program. This round includes money for a new program to increase access to recovery to non-English speakers in the city.

The Language Access Lab, which builds language access through advocacy, awareness and interpreter trainings, received $10,000 for an opioid service language access pilot.

Executive director Irene Paxia said via email the goal of the program is “to address and dismantle language barriers” that exclude limited English proficient residents from the recovery ecosystem.

The program, which has already begun, runs through October and includes a specialized training series to equip frontline recovery staff to move away from translations through digital apps or untrained family members.

Paxia called language access “a matter of survival” and said this grant allows them to build a blueprint to make life-saving interventions accessible to every resident.

Other grantees include Action Over Silence, Forgotten Stones and the Lighthouse thrift store. Each organization received $10,000.

Irene Paxiaa member of the WBOI Board of Trustees.
Tags
Government opioid epidemicopioid lawsuitsEnglish language learnersOpioid Settlement FundsThe City of Fort Wayne
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott
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