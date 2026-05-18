Allen County's final primary election results show tight win for Brown, Moss in Republican primary

The Allen County Election Board issued official final election results Friday afternoon.

The official tally shows Senate District 15 between incumbent Republican Liz Brown defeating Darren Vogt by a mere 14 votes.

It was unclear Friday evening whether Vogt would request a recount.

Brown declared victory an hour or so after the unofficial final vote count was released on May 6, and again today/Friday. But Vogt told the Capital Chronicle that day that the race was too close to call and did not concede.

If the results hold, Brown will face Democrat Julie McGill in the November election. McGill defeated primary challenger Chloe Andis with 57 percent of the vote.

Paul Moss defeated Ewelina Connelly by 55 votes for the Republican nomination for an open Third District Commissioners seat.

Allen County’s election results trickled in a bit slower than usual this year as the county held its first election with vote centers rather than precincts.

The final voter turnout number was around 14.5 percent.