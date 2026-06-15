Fort Wayne Councilman Jehl, city officials at odds over Google data center

Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl introduced three new ordinances purportedly to build more accountability around the Google data center on the southeast side.

But city officials counter that proposed ordinances are full of inaccurate information and a misunderstanding of a project Jehl voted for in 2023.

The first ordinance creates a “quality of life” task force. The second one requests information about the project’s tax abatements. And the third asks for information about how money from the land sale is being spent.

In a four-page letter to Jehl issued today/Monday before Tuesday’s vote, Fort Wayne Community Development Director Jonathan Leist said he was surprised to read the ordinances “with no input” from the department or the councilperson representing the area.

Leist says the data center is already a top-10 taxpayer in Fort Wayne.

He also said the company is in full compliance with the requirements of the taxpayer agreement.

An email seeking a response from Jehl was not returned Monday.