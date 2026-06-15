© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Fort Wayne Councilman Jehl, city officials at odds over Google data center

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:25 PM EDT
File photo: Google Data Center
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
File photo: Google Data Center

Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl introduced three new ordinances purportedly to build more accountability around the Google data center on the southeast side.

But city officials counter that proposed ordinances are full of inaccurate information and a misunderstanding of a project Jehl voted for in 2023.

The first ordinance creates a “quality of life” task force. The second one requests information about the project’s tax abatements. And the third asks for information about how money from the land sale is being spent.

In a four-page letter to Jehl issued today/Monday before Tuesday’s vote, Fort Wayne Community Development Director Jonathan Leist said he was surprised to read the ordinances “with no input” from the department or the councilperson representing the area.

Leist says the data center is already a top-10 taxpayer in Fort Wayne.

He also said the company is in full compliance with the requirements of the taxpayer agreement.

An email seeking a response from Jehl was not returned Monday.
Tags
Government Google data centerProject ZodiacData Centers
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green