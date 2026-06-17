Data center resolutions fail to advance in Tuesday's Fort Wayne City Council meeting

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council discussed the three resolutions brought by 2nd-district Councilman Russ Jehl surrounding data centers.

The first ordinance asked for the creation of a task force to evaluate “quality of life issues” surrounding the existing Google data center, and any other data centers that may be proposed in the future.

That resolution was tabled for three weeks.

The next two resolutions asked for more information about the Google data center and its financial impact. One specifically related to its compliance with the economic development agreement and the terms of the tax abatement.

The final resolution asked for more information about where the money from the sale of the land would be spent.

Jehl withdrew those two resolutions after city development officials said more information would be forthcoming.